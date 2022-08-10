California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,154 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,505 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Canadian Solar worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

