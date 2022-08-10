California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,232 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Autohome worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.19.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

