Camden Capital LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

