Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

