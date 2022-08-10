Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

