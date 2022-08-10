Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE GOEV opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $918.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Canoo by 441.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $177,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

