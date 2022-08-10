Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

About Cardinal Health

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.