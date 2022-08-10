CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

