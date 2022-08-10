CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARG. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.