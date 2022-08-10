CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.
CarGurus Trading Down 25.5 %
Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarGurus (CARG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.