CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 25.5 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Insider Activity

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.