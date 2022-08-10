Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $99.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.