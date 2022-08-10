Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $13.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

