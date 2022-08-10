Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $13.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE CGAU opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
