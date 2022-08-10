Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

