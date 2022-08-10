Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Barclays downgraded Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $643.74.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.