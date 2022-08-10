Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $70,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

