Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 53 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.80. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ferrari

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

