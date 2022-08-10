Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

