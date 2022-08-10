Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

