CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,795 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
