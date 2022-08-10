CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,795 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

