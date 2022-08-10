Citigroup Boosts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $2,168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

