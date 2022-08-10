Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

