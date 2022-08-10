Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.40.

NYSE NET opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,770,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

