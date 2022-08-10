Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $93.05

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.05, but opened at $97.13. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $101.96, with a volume of 114,631 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

