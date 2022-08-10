Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

