Credit Suisse Group Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $55.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.47). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.