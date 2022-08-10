Credit Suisse Group Trims ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price to $38.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALXO stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

