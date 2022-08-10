CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $99.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $141.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.