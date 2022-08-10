CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.31.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of CRSP opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
