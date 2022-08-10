Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 253 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $428.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.29 and its 200 day moving average is $434.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.