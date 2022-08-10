Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

