Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.