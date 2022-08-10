Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

KHC opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

