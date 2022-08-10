Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

