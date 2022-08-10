Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

