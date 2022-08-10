Csenge Advisory Group Has $670,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Entergy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

