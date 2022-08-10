Csenge Advisory Group Invests $682,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.
Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
