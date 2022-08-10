Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 5,604 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

