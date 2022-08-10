Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,724 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

DVN opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.