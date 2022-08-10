Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

