Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

