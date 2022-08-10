Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

