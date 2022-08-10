Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 143,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

