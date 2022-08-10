CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,572,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 808,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

