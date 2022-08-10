CX Institutional Buys Shares of 2,379 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

