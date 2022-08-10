CX Institutional Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.
AZO opened at $2,222.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,036.76.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
