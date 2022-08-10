CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.5 %

AMD stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.