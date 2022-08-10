D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

