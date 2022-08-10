Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.