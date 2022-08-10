Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

