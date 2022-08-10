Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Wedbush

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

DSGN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.